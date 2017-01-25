A liking for Gawler

Bob May

A YOUNG, local greyhound with a liking for the Gawler circuit, I’m Zoolander, ran its best time there to win on

Sunday night.

Running in the 400m Juvenile event, I’m Zoolander had drawn box three and settled in second position behind Long Gully Helen (seven).

The two raced away from the rest of the field, with Long Gully Helen holding a one-length advantage.

In a very tight finish, I’m Zoolander managed to hit the front when it counted, to take the honours by the

narrow margin of a neck in a good time of 22.83 seconds.

Long Gully Helen was second for Paula Hearnden, of Angaston, and Funky Monkey ran third for Chris Jaensch, of Merbein, Victoria.

I’m Zoolander is trained at Two Wells by Ken Trowbridge and raced in partnership with his wife, Mel.

The black dog is one of three pups they kept from the 10-pup litter they bred, with the others heading to Victoria and NSW.

Trowbridge has been training for about four years and was introduced to the sport by his brother-in-law, Nathan Wilson.

Trowbridge and Wilson achieved great success from the first breeding female they purchased, named Foot Luce, which has laid the foundation for them to continue.

The prime enjoyment for Trowbridge is being able to follow the progress from the breeding, the rearing and education stage, and through to racing.

He described the reward as being that sense of achievement after doing all that you can, and all the hard work that goes into it.

I’m Zoolander now has a record of 10 starts at Gawler over the 400m distance, for five wins and two placings, and only 14 career races overall.

Trowbridge is now hoping to move ‘Zoolander’ up to the 531m distance.

Last week’s feature greyhound, Maza’s Mitzi, proved her win was no fluke when she repeated it in a very close finish.

Winning by just a head over My Boy Tyler, and Long Gully Leo less than a length away, Maza’s Mitzy started at luxury odds of $10 for trainer Karen Miegel.

Racing continues at Gawler every Tuesday afternoon and Sunday twilight, so enjoy a meal and great racing action at our excellent facility.