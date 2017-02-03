A FORMER Cockatoo Valley local has become Tasmania’s Australian of the Year for her groundbreaking work improving prison inmate literacy rates.

After growing up in Cockatoo Valley until the age of 19, speech pathologist Rosalie Martin (nee Afford) left South Australia to pursue a new life in Hobart, Tasmania, with her husband, in 1986.

Mrs Martin was last week named the 2017 Tasmanian Australian of the Year after spending the past three years volunteering at Tasmania’s Risdon Prison to improve inmates’ literacy levels.

Mrs Martin told The Bunyip she was honoured with, and excited by, the award, saying it highlighted some of the positive work being done to help rehabilitate prison populations back into society.

She said speech and communication played a major role in self-expression, academic success, and building and maintaining interpersonal relationships, all key factors in dealing with crime.

“When people can’t speak out, they act out, and some of that anger carries over into crime,” she said.

“That’s true for any of us…if there’s a situation in which we find ourselves frustrated, we can’t quite get things to work anymore, and we’re emotionally charged up, we might respond by acting out.

“If people have got a much lower level of language, then that acting out can be triggered and stimulated much, much earlier.”

Along with her prison work, Mrs Martin has also founded Chatter Matters Tasmania – a charity building awareness and skills in human communication – and runs her own private practice specialising in services for children with autism spectrum disorder.

She was motivated to become a “voice of the voiceless”, she said, following an incident during her secondary schooling.

“I have a brother, who’s grown up to be a fabulous man, but I do remember one incident that happened at school, where a teacher responded (to him) in a most inappropriate way,” she said.

“I look back at it with the hindsight of my adult years, I realised that teacher was old and probably jaded, and wasn’t thinking about bringing joy to the children.

“He took him up to the front and embarrassed him in front of the class, and I can remember it wasn’t his fault (what he’d done), because he wasn’t able to communicate himself properly.

“I can just remember being absolutely outraged at that, so I think that incident really…stayed with me in a way that made me want to be a voice of the voiceless.”