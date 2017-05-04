Alarm silenced

GAWLER Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) officers quickly discovered the cause of a mysterious fire alarm, and turned it off, during the Friday morning rush hour on Murray Street.

Two MFS appliances were called to a Murray Street hotel just after 8.40am after receiving calls that an automatic fire alarm in the vicinity had gone off.

A spokeswoman said a sprinkler head in the basement of the hotel may have been accidentally knocked off by a tradesperson.

“Water then started to come out of the sprinkler, which caused the water pressure to drop in the fire alarm system,” she said.

“That activated the fire alarm.

“The MFS unit isolated the alarm system, and drained water from the system, and then left it in the hands of the hotel to arrange to have the system fixed.”

Firefighters left the scene shortly after 9am.