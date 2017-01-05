All-round role model

A ROLE model for her peers, who has dedicated almost her entire life to helping others, Dublin’s Amy Paech has been

awarded the Adelaide Plains’ Young Citizen of the Year.

The 19-year-old has achieved more than some could achieve in an entire lifetime, having committed herself to various sports,

community groups and clubs, as well as to supporting people living with disabilities.

Amy’s mother, Anne-Marie Paech, said her daughter had always been a committed volunteer, both within her school, Balaklava High School, and her home community of Dublin.

Some of the different areas she has volunteered in include the Gawler Calisthenics Club and the local scouts clubs, where she found her passion of working with disabled people.

“She’s been heavily involved with scouts since she was 10, and now she works with people with disabilities and that stemmed from her involvement within the scouts,” Mrs Paech said.

“That was her first connection with kids with disabilities and she just fell in love with them.”

Amy has since then undertaken TAFE studies to complete her disability services training and has gained employment at disability services provider, CARA.

Family friend and fellow community volunteer Pat Thompson had been keen to nominate Amy for several years, but hadn’t been able to due to poor health – until now.

“I have been absolutely astonished about her capabilities to learn, to help, to participate, and she has never been frightened to roll her sleeves up and dig in,” Mrs Thompson said.

“She is just kind-hearted, and that’s why I nominated her.”