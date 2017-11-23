Alleged Julian Terrace attackers front court

TWO people accused of stealing from, and assaulting, a Gawler man in September have fronted court.

Gawler’s Jarred Robert Butcher, 32, and Nuriootpa’s Lorren Wajer, 25, appeared briefly in Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court last week, relating to their alleged involvement in the theft and assault of the 63-year-old man.

The duo was arrested by police after they allegedly assaulted the man near the public toilets on Gawler’s Julian Terrace on Saturday, September 30, before stealing his phone and then leaving the area.

The man received a fractured hand and was taken to hospital, while photos of the alleged attack were shared online with the hope of identifying the attackers.

Butcher was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm, while Wajer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm, and theft.

On Thursday, Magistrate Ian White sked the pair if they had sought legal representation.

Both said they had made enquiries, but had not yet successfully secured a representative.

No further details of the alleged offence were aired, before Magistrate White adjourned the matter to allow the accused time to seek legal advice.

The pair will again face the Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court on December 21.