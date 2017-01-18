Artists given public platform

ARTISTS from around the region will be further celebrated and encouraged to showcase their art in the community, under a new public art framework currently out for community feedback.

he Draft Gawler Public Art Framework was endorsed by Gawler Council at its November meeting, with the finalised copy to be completed following the end of public consultation later this month.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said the framework will encourage artists, of all ages and levels, to showcase their work in the community.

“A key theme in this draft document is the activation of public spaces through various activities, events and public art,” she said.

“The framework allows for broader participation by the arts community and the wider community and opens up the opportunity for a range of arts initiatives that facilitates artist development.”

Some areas the framework highlights for potential artist involvement include schools and other community organisations/workshops, Gawler’s February Fringe event, and the creation of major permanent artworks, such as alongside town entrance-ways.

The framework is an outcome of the previously developed Gawler Arts & Culture Strategy 2016-2025, which identified Gawler as a creative hub, Mrs Redman explained.

“A specific action within the Arts & Culture Strategy is to ‘activate urban and recreational spaces through the implementation of a public art policy and encourage investment by business, community and government’,” she said.

“The development of the Draft Gawler Public Art Framework is in response to this action.”

Mrs Redman believed the framework is a positive for local artists and the community, and it will ensure art continues to be celebrated in Gawler.

“Once endorsed, the Gawler Public Art Framework will provide the Town of Gawler and the broader community a guide for understanding, developing, commissioning and investing in public art,” she said.

“By investing in our community through public art, over time we will see our town activated with a sense of ‘vibrancy and welcoming’ to both resident and visitor alike.”

To submit any feedback, contact linda.weiss@gawler.sa.gov.au before Friday, January 27.