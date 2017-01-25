Aussie cyclists headline tour

THE highlight of the Australian cycling calendar, the Tour Down Under, has come and gone for another year, with the Aussies dominating the seven-day event.

Australian Richie Porte, of BMC Racing, was the event’s overall winner, ahead of Orica-Scott’s Esteban Chaves and Jay McCarthy, of Bora-Hansgrohe.

It was the first time the 31-year-old took out the trophy, having first raced in 2008 as a “wildcard” for the UniSA-Australia team – which secured the Winning Team award this year.

Another Australian, Orica-Scott sprinter Caleb Ewan, was awarded the Sprint Jersey, after kicking off the tour the same way he did in 2016.

For the second year in a row, Ewan claimed back-to-back wins in the People’s Choice Classic and the Barossa-based

first stage, from Unley to Lyndoch – the first two legs of the tour.

Ewan completed a clean sweep of the local stage by also winning the Sprint and Young Rider jerseys during the Barossa race, which was shortened by a lap due to extreme heat, while Astana Pro Team’s Laurens De Vreese was awarded King of the Mountain.

In other results, Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt took out the tour’s overall King of the Mountain Jersey, while

Jhonathan Restrepo, of Team Katusha-Alpecin, won the Young Rider Jersey.

In a stage two whitewash, BMC’s Richie Porte won the race from Stirling to Paracombe, while also taking out the Sprint and King of the Mountain jerseys.

Ewan claimed stage three, from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, and once again also claimed the Sprint crown, while De

Gendt snatched the King of the Mountain Jersey.

Similarly, Ewan claimed the Norwood to Campbelltown stage four – Bahrain-Merida’s Ondrej Cink dominated the

incline, while the Australian sprinter also retained the Sprint Jersey.

Porte took out the McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill route in stage five, also dominating the sprints, while De Gendt was once again King of the Mountain.

Lastly, Ewan capped off a great tour, taking out the final stage, the Adelaide CBD track, and also the sprints, while De Gendt professionally negotiated the slopes.

Santos Tour Down Under race director Mike Turtur said this year’s event was “sensational”, lauding the successful

performance of Australian cyclists.

“As well as Richie’s incredible performance, we have all watched Orica-Scott’s Caleb Ewan in awe,” Turtur said.

“He is a rider with an extremely bright future, the next big thing in sprinting.”

Turtur commended headline rider and double world champion Peter Sagan, despite the BORA-Hansgrohe team member failing to register a jersey; his best finish being fourth place in the overall Sprint category.

“Peter Sagan has been a true champion, honouring the colours of the jersey and the race, adding something special

to this year’s edition for the fans,” he said.