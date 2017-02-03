Bain blasts century

ANGASTON’S Greg Bain carried his bat to smash a huge, unbeaten ton against Gilbert Valley in Barossa & Light A1 cricket on Saturday, leading his team to a 25-run win.

Bain’s heroics were close to unsupported, as only four other batsmen reached double figures, but it was enough to see the Blues post a competitive 7/205 and, ultimately, secure the victory.

After winning the toss and sending the Blues into bat, Tom Connell (2/44) dismissed Brett Burgess for a cheap two runs for another small win to start the innings.

Shaun Woodards added 12 to the total, while Beau Byster also chipped in a handy 30 before becoming a Tom Smith (2/38) statistic.

Ben Burgess (19) and Brett Woodards (13) played their parts, but Bain was the main event as the Blues set the Bulls a mighty 206-run chase.

Gilbert Valley’s response got off to a strong start as the top seven batsmen all chipped in more than 15 runs.

Openers Matt Norman (38) and Kym Vandeleur (16) got the ball rolling for the Bulls, before falling to Scott Rathjen (2/32) and Aaron Kurtz (3/30), respectively.

But Brett Burgess (5/40) dismissed five of the next six batsmen and, while consistent at the top of the order, the Bulls’ bottom-order scores were lower than they would’ve hoped.

Jack Connell was left standing in the middle, after scoring an undefeated eight runs, as Gilbert Valley was dismissed for 180.