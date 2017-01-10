Barossa service provider changes

NEW disability service providers will soon move into the Barossa later this year, as part of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) roll-out.

The Barossa Leisure Options (BLO) program, which has been running for over 20 years, will officially conclude on June 30 this year.

The move follows a recommendation by the Department of Communities and Social Inclusion (DCSI), which partners with Barossa Council to fund the program, and the reference group for the BLO Transition Project.

Barossa Council decided it would not become an NDIS-approved provider in May last year, after current service providers were urged to assess their suitability of entering into the NDIS marketplace.

As a result of the changes, BLO activities may wind up earlier, if clients choose an alternative service provider and BLO groups become redundant.

In this event, remaining clients will be referred to DCSI, but are encouraged to contact the department directly to discuss their options.

Barossa Council CEO Martin McCarthy said the new funding arrangements promote consumer choice and control.

“To reach this decision, we have undertaken extensive market research involving one-on-one interviews with clients and contractors,” he said.

“DCSI funding has been individualised for clients, giving them the freedom to choose their own provider.

“In the event that any Barossa Leisure Options group activities conclude earlier than planned, remaining clients will be given two weeks notice and be referred to Disability SA for assistance to find another service provider.”