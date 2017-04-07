Barossa tourism continues to boom

THE Barossa’s unique wine and food experiences have contributed to the region’s record number of domestic visitors in the past year, according to a local tourism industry expert.

The Federal Government’s newly released International Visitor Survey reveals the Barossa attracted a record 199,000 domestic visitors, who stayed 493,000 nights, in the 12-month period to December 2016.

The statistics also found the region continues to boost the state’s visitor economy, with tourism-related expenditure reaching a record $6.3 billion.

Regional Development Barossa chief executive Anne Moroney said the region’s tourism sector continues to grow and is an attractive destination for the emerging Chinese market.

“Tourism is an increasingly important industry in a service-driven economy and, with the Barossa’s tourism assets, the region has a big opportunity in leveraging that,” she said.

“Whilst Barossa wine is well-known for its tourism appeal, visitors to a region usually seek diverse experiences and our historical precincts, events, trails and cycle paths, parks, wildlife and cooking classes, restaurants and educational institutions offer a richness of experiences.

“With the growth of the Chinese tourism market, it is a good investment to have a little information in Mandarin available, and understand a few courtesy, or dietary, expectations of this market.”

Mrs Moroney said the recent tourism campaign ‘Barossa Be Consumed’, and other major events, attracted more visitors to the region.

“The ‘Barossa Be Consumed’ campaign rekindled a lot of interest in the region and RDA is working with regional partners in tourism, wine, arts, recreation and natural resources, as well as education, to grow our share of the tourism pie,” she said.

Mrs Moroney said collaborating and co-operating with other businesses, along with sharing information, would continue to help drive visitor numbers.

“All businesses should be aware that the visitor also has many choices, and if we want them to come into our business, or sample our products and experiences, then we have to offer excellent service and pay attention to the little things that matter,” she said.

“Understanding your town’s image, or brand identity, also helps people with consistent messaging and impact.”