Be responsible

LOCAL police have praised the behaviour of party-goers during recent Christmas celebrations across the region, but have issued a warning for New Year’s revellers.

Barossa Local Service Area Chief Inspector Alby Quinn said locals were generally well-behaved, reporting no major incidents of antisocial or drunken behaviour, following the Gawler Carols and Freeling Christmas Street Party last weekend.

“We haven’t had any issues reported at those typical Christmas events,” he said.

“Generally, we’ve been pleased with people’s behaviour at the moment, but, hopefully, no-one has their Christmas spoiled by an inconsiderate person, or by us having to take action.”

However, New Year’s party-goers have been warned to behave, and show some restraint.

“Going into the new year, over the festive season, the big concern for police is that people need to be aware that alcohol or drugs can impact on people’s ability to drive and interact with others,” C/Insp Quinn said.

“We can see the increase in violence brought about because of alcohol and drugs.

“I’d ask people to be considerate of what they are consuming, and if they are considering going to Christmas or New Year’s functions that they seriously think about how they are going home, before they actually consume alcohol.

“Gawler and the Barossa have limited taxis and public transport services, so people need to plan ahead and have a designated driver, or a family member who is prepared to refrain from consuming alcohol or drugs.”

C/Insp Quinn said police will be out in force New Year’s Eve to discourage antisocial or dangerous behaviour.

Patrols and random breath-testing stations will be dispersed across the region to ensure the holiday period remains fatality-free.

“We will be increasing our police presence across the Barossa and Gawler, but, obviously, that’s dependent on other tasks that officers will be assigned to,” he said.

“We have members working over the Christmas period, and we will be paying attention to road users as well as public events.

“It’s all about having a very happy and merry Christmas, and not impacting others during Christmas or New Year’s.”