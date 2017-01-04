Best ever results

Gawler & District College is celebrating its best results yet, with more than 94.5 per cent of its students completing their South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE).

Around 75 students completed their SACE, with the completion rate steadily improving over the past five years.

The college dux, James Woods, received an outstanding 87.85 ATAR, including academic excellence in maths studies and physics.

James hopes to study a Bachelor of Medicine at the University of Adelaide, before specialising in neurological surgery.

“I want to thank my family for encouraging me, along with my teachers for their support,” he said.

Isabella tops Xavier

ISABELLA Marando is the Xavier College dux for 2016, achieving an ATAR score of 97.9, as well as two merit awards for Psychology, and Food and Hospitality.

Other high achievers were Jamie Humphrys (97.85), Cassidy Lebusque (96.85), Emma-Jane

Baker (95), and Chase Daniele (94.65).

Principal Lynn Martin said he is pleased to announce that 100 per cent of the year 12 class of 2016 completed their SACE.