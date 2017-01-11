Billies join 300 club

THEY have played together for the best part of 15 years, won multiple premierships and were even part of the group who gave ‘the Billies’ their name.

It was only fitting One Tree Hill Cricket Club stalwarts Darren Phillis and Kean Sparkes notched up 300 games together recently.

Phillis and Sparkes’ Billies did not have the best outing for their 300th, however, in the club’s round seven clash with Rose & Crown, as they were thumped by eight wickets.

But opener Phillis contributed a serviceable 15 runs during the clash, while Sparkes top-scored with 30 runs and shared the experience with his teenage son, Michael, who was brought up from the C-grade side for the match.

“It was a good day, a really good day,” Sparkes said.

“I got to play with a few blokes I hadn’t played with in ages.

“My son played – I’ve played in a one-day premiership with him before, so it was nice for the club to bring him up to play with me.”

Sparkes’ journey to the big three-zero-zero has been a long one, stretching the milestone over 28 seasons because of restrictive work commitments.

He played as a junior for the One Tree Hill Primary School team before becoming an inaugural member of the One Tree Hill Cricket Club juniors when the side was established.

After three seasons, the 46-year-old gave the sport away to pursue tennis, then moved interstate, before moving back and starting the Golden Grove Cricket Club, where he coached for a season.

But the appeal of the Billies beckoned him back, Sparkes explained.

“I’ve always just wanted to play with my mates – it’s a great club,” he said.

The aggressive right-handed batsman has smashed more than 7500 runs in his time, and estimates he’s won five

premierships with the Billies, including an A-grade flag in grade two at the age of 21.

Current One Tree Hill president Phillis said the 300-game milestone wasn’t one he expected when he first starting playing for the club.

“Kumpa”, as he is affectionately known – translating to tortoise in African language Hausa – is a careful cricketer who has always supported Sparkes well during their time together.

“Kean’s hit about 2000-odd runs more than me, he’s a much better cricketer,” he said.

“I bat really slowly – one time I had a 99-run partnership with Kean, he was the first to get out and I was on eight.”

Since he was “roped into playing” for One Tree Hill, Phillis has played in four premierships, has “scored more B-grade runs than anyone else”, and helped the club become the icon it is today.

“Kean and I were part of a group who said, ‘we need a nickname’, after we played ATCO, and they decided they were the Hornets – so we named the club the Billies,” he said.

“The body is starting to give up, so no-one else would have me, but (One Tree Hill) is the only club I’ve ever played for and it’s my second home.”