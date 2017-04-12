Bob’s bike’s his biggest triumph

GAWLER’S Bob Carr still gets a thrill every time he jumps on his long-time dream motorcycle – his Triumph.

Bob said he purchased his first Triumph over a decade ago, after many years of hoping for one of his own.

“I first bought the 1975 Triumph Bonneville about 12 years ago,” he said.

“As a kid my dad wouldn’t let me have bikes, and then when I did finally get a bike it was a BSA (Birmingham Small Arms) Bantam 125, but I never graduated from that in the UK (United Kingdom).

“When I got out here to Australia, and I was a bit older, I lusted for this sort of stuff and so when the opportunity came up to buy it, I bought it.”

The ’75, which Bob said is the first model to have had twin disc brakes, has been kept in original condition.

“I have only re-sprayed the tank and the rest is as I bought it,” he said.

“I like getting out on the bike because you are simply in a world of your own when you are out on the road.

“I know you have got to be a lot more careful when you are riding a bike than you do when you are driving a car, but it is just that feeling.”

After purchasing the ’75, Bob purchased a second Triumph – a 1973 model.

He said it had recently been restored, and he really liked its look.

“I bought the ’73 Daytona 500 four or five years after the Bonneville,” Bob said.

“In Triumph owners’ eyes, it is the last of the real Triumphs because it has just got mechanical brakes, and not hydraulic brakes.

“It is a very nice-looking bike and it’s very nice to ride.”

Bob said bikes have progressed over the years – there have been many changes, especially to the sizes, but nothing beats an original.

“Bikes have got a lot bigger…like in the Bonnevilles, which you can still buy, and they do look the same, but they don’t have the same character,” he said.

“I love the bikes that I’ve got.”