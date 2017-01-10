Box off ice fundraiser

THE Gawler Health Foundation is hoping to fill the Gawler Cinema, when it hosts its next movie night in February.

The event will help to raise vital funds for the purchase of important hospital equipment, including a vital signs monitor, used for measuring pulse, blood pressure and temperature.

Foundation volunteer Nicki Ryan said previous movie nights, and the Walk for Gawler Health, held in May, have helped with the purchase of several foetal dopplers, worth a combined $5400, which are used by midwives to listen to a baby’s heartbeat.

“We had the Revue in November and so the money raised from that, and our movie nights we’ve had, will purchase air-pressure mattresses for palliative care,” Mrs Ryan said.

“We are purchasing a fair bit of equipment since the end of last year, so we are excited.”

The foundation’s next movie night will be a screening of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ – the sequel to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’.

“With the first movie that came out, we actually filled the cinemas, which was fantastic for us,” Mrs Ryan said.

“So that’s what we are hoping for again.”

To be held on Sunday, February 12, at 3.30pm (4pm movie start), at the Gawler Cinema, the evening will include a raffle and glass of wine or soft drink on arrival.

Tickets are $20 and can be booked through the cinema (8523 1633), the Gawler Health Foundation Office (8521 2015) or directly through Mrs Ryan (0412 804 693).