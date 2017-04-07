Brand plan explored

ENCOURAGING local businesses to work cohesively in offering unique experiences was identified as a key way to create a strong town identity, and drive visitation, following a branding workshop held in Gawler on Monday night.

Around 20 local business owners attended a ‘Kiik Start’ workshop, hosted by the Gawler Business Development Group and Regional Development Australia Barossa, aimed at creating a unique brand for Gawler.

Kiik Start director Ali Uren said the workshop was constructive and provided some good insight into how Gawler can build its identity to boost visitation and the local tourism economy.

“It was really looking at how we start to get town pride, and some of the ways we can create an identity that will be useful for the future,” she said.

“We talked about how we can encourage businesses to have greater involvement in their own development and learning.”

She said creating business cohesion, and providing quality tourism offerings, were among the ideas floated to create a better town identity.

“We need greater cohesion between businesses, and to have different methods of communicating some of the interesting happenings in the region,” Ms Uren said.

“It’s about using more diverse and creative means to keep businesses up to speed with each other, and some of the connected offerings and experiences that are happening.”

Introducing brand ambassadors and a business accreditation system, like the Barossa Trust Mark, were suggested as ways to hold businesses accountable to deliver a quality service, according to Ms Uren.

“Having ambassadors that want to work with myself, RDA Barossa and the Gawler Business Development Group may help with the execution of identity in business and create opportunities,” she said.

“At the moment there is no clear standard, or way, we do things in this town.

“So we are looking at creating greater accountability, like introducing a ‘Trust Mark’, so businesses have to be accredited and reach certain standards.

“We are also looking at how we can communicate offerings and happenings, while creating a sense of town pride.”

Ms Uren said blending Gawler’s unique heritage and culture with modern elements and offerings is essential in building a strong identity.

“It’s about how we can bring together that unique heritage and put it in a way that’s modern and has benefit across the community,” she said.

The workshop findings will be presented at the Gawler Business Development Group-run expo on Wednesday, May 17.