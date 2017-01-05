Bridge divides council

THE 100-year-old Wasleys bridge is causing a divide between the Adelaide Plains Council and Light Regional Council, with the plains’ elected members seeking ownership clarification before paying out for any structural remediation works.

The ownership debate has been ongoing for many years, due to the structure forming the boundary between the two council areas.

At the Adelaide Plains December meeting of elected members, a report was presented by Mace Engineering Services, highlighting the poor condition of parts of the bridge.

The report, developed by Mace Engineering Services in July 2016, discussed the different findings about the structural issues and providing several recommendations.

The recommendations included closing the bridge, keeping the bridge open with no planned maintenance, keeping the bridge open with short-term maintenance and keeping the bridge open with longer-term maintenance.

The third recommendation of short-term maintenance would be of a cost to Adelaide Plains Council of $25,000, whilst the long-term solution would cost $25,000, plus an extra $95,000 for decking works.

Mayor Tony Flaherty said, looking at the condition of the bridge, he couldn’t see what $25,000 would achieve.

Councillors highlighted that it might not even be the sole responsibility of the Adelaide Plains Council and asked that the bridge’s owners be confirmed.

Councillor Strudwicke said the debate has been ongoing and Light Regional Council had already dismissed ownership in the past, making it senseless to continue the discussions.

“We had some discussion about this on a previous motion about the bridge and it is something that we have already discussed before in 2002, 2004,” he said.

“We discussed putting a load limit on the bridge, we had discussions with Light, and, I think, back in 2010 and 2011, we had flooding, and at that stage, Light investigated the cost of repairing the bridge.

“At that stage, it was a shared bridge and following that cost report, which we received a copy of, we went and approached Light about sharing the cost of the maintenance and Light informed us that it wasn’t on their land – it was totally within our land.”

Concluding the debate, the councillors voted “that the motion be adjourned until discussions have been had with Light Regional Council confirming the ownership status of the Wasleys Road bridge.”