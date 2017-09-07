Bringing business minds together

THE Adelaide Plains region requires a committee of top local business executives to discuss strategies that will improve opportunities in the area, according to Adelaide Plains Ratepayers & Residents Association (APRRA) chairman John Lush.

Speaking at last month’s council meeting, Mr Lush urged elected members to support the idea of a business council, which will serve to identify areas of strength and weakness, for businesses, within the Adelaide Plains Council (APC) region.

Mr Lush cited the business council of Australia, which has a membership of executives from the top 100 companies in the country who seek to improve the quality of the business environment throughout Australia.

“I think we…could, and should, do something similar by bringing some of the top company managers in the Adelaide Plains together to discuss strategies to improve our opportunities, to grow our existing businesses and to attract new ones to the area,” he said.

“Thereby, creating employment and bringing new money to our region.”

Mr Lush said, while the business council concept is in its early stages, he sees great potential in collaborating with APC to get the project up and running.

APC chief executive James Miller said the council fully supports the idea of developing a business council, with plans in place to bring the idea to life.

“John and I will be meeting shortly to advance the philosophy, and once we have formed some initial thoughts about how to progress, I will table a report to council to get a collective position to move forward,” he said.

“With the level of economic activity about to be witnessed in our region, having a forum for investors and business leaders to come together could be extremely beneficial.”

Mr Miller said it’s encouraging to see how committed community members are to finding strategies to develop their local area.

“It is fantastic to see our ratepayers’ association involved in high level strategic planning initiatives such as this,” he said.