Bulls into top four

GILBERT VALLEY has leap-frogged Angaston into the top four, after recording a 61-run win over Lyndoch in round nine of Barossa & Light A1 cricket on Saturday.

After winning the toss, the Dockers sent the Bulls into bat – but the latter hit two quick snags as opener and captain Matt Norman (six) and Thomas Vater (duck) both fell to Ryan Muirhead (2/28).

Craig Mullins (30) provided the first solid contribution for the Bulls, before Stewart Herring barrelled the ball into his pads.

But, from there, the floodgates were open, as the Bulls turned 3/61 into 4/155 when Thomas Smith fell for 36.

Unbeaten runs from James Vandeleur (73) and Andrew Bruce (20) took the Bulls to 4/204 by the end of the allocated overs – thanks, also, to a whopping 37 extras.

Lyndoch’s reply looked catastrophic to start, as the first two batsmen fell for ducks, before Herring (14) steadied the ship.

After Herring fell, panic set in for the Dockers camp once again, with five of the next six batsmen failing to reach double figures.

As all looked lost for the wayward Lyndoch outfit, Muirhead entered the crease to produce an unbeaten 52.

Together, he and Brendan Irvine (31) posted a 90-run partnership to bring some respectability to the score.

But, after Bruce (4/35) found the gap in Irvine’s defence and sent him on his way, the wheels came off the wagon for the Dockers – bowled out for 143 in the 37th over.