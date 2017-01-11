Business as usual

PROPOSED liquor licence law reforms are unlikely to have significant effects for Gawler hotels, a local publican believes.

The State Government is considering amendments to the Liquor Licensing Act 1997, as proposed by Supreme Court Justice Tim Anderson, which are designed to cut red tape and continue protecting the public.

The amendments include streamlining liquor licensing categories and removing restrictions relating to the sale of liquor on Sundays and some public holidays, like Christmas Day.

They will also tighten laws relating to the supply of alcohol to minors and create a mandatory three hours break in trade for late night premises.

Tony Harnett, manager and licensee of Murray Street’s Kingsford Hotel, said that, while the proposed laws would apply to Gawler establishments, they would have “almost no impact on us”.

Mr Harnett was happy with the removal of restrictions of liquor on Sundays and public holidays, however his only issue was with the high cost of penalty rates.

“It makes it very expensive for some hotels to operate and to be viable on those days,” said Mr Harnett.

“We hope these regulations don’t make it tougher for the industry.”

Attorney-General and Consumer and Business Service Minister John Rau said the changes were the most significant reforms in two decades.

Mr Rau also released a draft set of ‘Community Impact Assessment Guidelines’, which will need to be considered by the liquor licensing authority, particularly with relation to late night venues and bottle shops.

The guidelines include the harm that might be caused due to excessive or inappropriate consumption of liquor, the cultural, recreational, employment or tourism impacts and the social impact on the neighbourhood.

Mr Harnett was confident there would be sufficient industry consultation on the reforms.

“I’m sure the government is talking with the hotel industry through the Australian Hotels Association (AHA),” he said.

“I just look at the big picture.”