Celebrating Easter

MANY local children will wake up to the exciting delivery of chocolate eggs in celebration of Easter this Sunday, but for Gawler’s Zion Pre-School the day means much more.

Through their close connection with religion, Zion’s staff have been proactive in getting students engaged with the Easter holiday and its beginnings, according to director Marita Vivan.

“There are many meanings of Easter and being a Christian kindergarten we, obviously, have the Christian faith of Easter,” Mrs Vivan said.

“It is more than just the chocolate, and that is what we are teaching the kids; it’s more than just searching for an egg in the morning.”

The pre-school has also encouraged students to celebrate the holiday through lots of fun and creative activities.

“It is a very busy time and we have been doing lots of different things,” Mrs Vivan said.

“We have had little Easter hunts around the kindy, the children have been making Easter baskets and decorating them and getting them ready, and they are making Easter cards for their families.

“They have also been making Easter Bunny ears and decorating eggs, as well as making a Garden of Gethsemane, which is part of the lead-up to Easter.”