Central’s surprise victory

KAPUNDA’S Barossa & Light A1 one-day premiership aspirations were dealt a worrying blow a day before the side

succumbed to South Gawler in the decider, with the Bombers suffering a confidence-crushing 20-run loss to Gawler Central on Saturday.

A dynamite bowling performance from Sam Ryan (5/18), which included a hat-trick, restricted the Tigers to 148, but an equally impressive showing from Ben Ward (4/3) and Chris Bilney (4/23) saw Kapunda rolled for 128 in reply.

Batting first, Gawler Central appeared in trouble after just three batsmen reached double figures for the day.

Kapunda’s Joey Brown opened his account by skittling Kym Vivian (five), before the Sam Ryan show rolled into town.

Ryan trapped Michael Burden (eight), Jake Billing and Ben Pfitzner (both ducks) all LBW to leave the Tigers reeling.

Brown chipped in, once again, to dismiss Aaron King on two, as Central was reduced to 5/21.

But there were two Tigers who stood tall as the wickets fell around them – Mathew Taylor-Mcdonald (27) and Chris Bilney (22).

Despite their efforts, both batsmen could not build on their starts – their dismissals saw the score read 8/83.

From there, Sean Brading became the hero of Gawler Central’s innings, belting an unbeaten 49 to lead the side to 148.

Brading carried his strong performance into the field, bowling openers Rob Johnson (one) and Reece Hocking (eight) to give his team a great start.

However, it was Brown who stood up for Kapunda with a solid 29-run knock in between cheap wickets, before spinner

Bilney sent him on his way.

Matt Ryan chipped in a handy 23 runs, while Kallum Brown carved his way to 35, but at 7/116 the Bombers’ tail still had plenty of work to do.

Unfortunately, for Kapunda, Sam Ryan’s unbeaten 10 was the last remaining resistance as the Tigers notched victory in the 36th over.