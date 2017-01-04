Chambers’ fitting farewell

AFTER 138 years – and over 1600 meetings in the old chambers – Gawler Council members farewelled the Town Hall and Institute buildings last week.

Past and present council staff took a trip down memory lane, while celebrating the start of a fresh chapter, before moving into their new home at the former TAFE SA building on High Street.

Among those who attended were former Gawler mayors Gilbert Harnett and Tony Piccolo, who served from 1978 to 1989, and 2000 to 2006, respectively.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said it was a good opportunity to reflect on old times in the chambers, which opened in 1878.

“For the majority of that time, council meetings were in the chamber, apart from a short period when they were in the basement of the institute,” she said.

“But, effectively, that’s been the primary council chamber since the opening of the building in 1878.

“There’s been some dramas and disagreements, and there was a no-confidence motion in the council at one point – but that’s always been the case, because it’s the nature of debate and democracy.

“We felt that it was important to recognise the work of that space, and look back to see where we’ve come from.”

Mrs Redman said the occasion also marked another important milestone – the start of council’s highly anticipated $11.4 million Gawler Civic Centre redevelopment project.

“People were excited and it was a good opportunity for many to reflect on the next step – moving into the new administration building,” she said.

“It’s important to always recognise change, and reflect, as we move forward.

“It’s a really exciting project, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”