Charlie wins the Schluter

GAWLER Central football fans rejoiced on Monday night as star Tiger midfielder Charlie Molyneux won the Schluter Medal.

In a low count, held at Nuriootpa’s Vine Inn, Molyneux received 21 votes, finishing three votes in front of Willaston’s Tyson Irlam and Freeling’s Josh Hand.

The young Tiger won the medal, despite playing just 10 games, after a bad landing during the round-eight match against Barossa District sidelined him for much of the season.

“It’s good, it’s a bit surreal,” Molyneux said.

“I didn’t think I was even a chance after missing so many games.”

Molyneux started his career at Salisbury West at eight years old before moving to Gawler Central six years later.

“The club’s a home away from home, I enjoy my time there, which makes it easy when you go to trainings and games,” he said.

His talent got him a place on the Adelaide Crows’ SANFL top-up list for two injury-riddled seasons, but he said he learned plenty from the experience.

“It’s pretty complicated out there, you have to be pretty smart to go with the game plans,” he said.

“It helped make me a better all-round footballer, they do teach you a lot.

“We’ve got that many young lads, I just try to be positive with them, they’re going to make mistakes, that’s a given.

“You don’t want to knock them while they’re down and young.”

Despite winning the BL&G’s most prestigious individual prize, Molyneux said it’s still not his favourite football moment.

“Premierships trump all, they’re my favourite memories,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the club, my family, my missus, my team-mates and a special mention to Kirk Heberle.”

Molyneux was also named captain of the BL&G team of the season, and received the Coaches’ Player of the Year award.

Angaston excels

Angaston Football Club had a successful night at the Barossa, Light & Gawler Football Association presentation evening on Monday, with Dylan Tuckwell and Brayden Dalby taking home the senior colts and reserves medals, respectively.

Tuckwell won the Central District Medal with 20 votes, four votes in front of Tanunda’s Fraser Smith.

Tuckwell also received the Senior Colts Player of the Year award for his stellar season.

In the reserves, Dalby tied with Barossa District’s Craig Wilson on 11 votes, finishing one ahead of Gawler Central’s Kyle Hummell.

Tanunda also had a large portion of success on the night.

Liam Ellis won the Des Shanahan Medal with 33 votes, six in front of South Gawler’s Jordan Tippins and Nuriootpa’s Sam Falland.

Ellis’ high numbers also saw him receive the John Dawkins Trophy as the competition’s most consistent player.

South Gawler’s Anthony Connelly was named Junior Coach of the Year, after guiding his senior colts to a finals berth.

Kapunda’s Tyrell Hocking capped off a sensational year by receiving the BL&G Rookie of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the season’s leading goal-kickers – Nuriootpa’s Sam Falland (junior colts), Tanunda’s Tom Falkenberg (senior colts), Kapunda’s Wes Farley (reserves) and Tanunda’s Josh Trembath (A grade) – also received awards for their efforts.

Lastly, umpire Jim Goode received the Golden Whistle award from Ian Dew.

The association also inducted a new life member – former Roberstown, Eudunda and Tanunda footballer Danny Westhoff.