Child’s play sparks blaze

A HOUSE fire in Evanston on Sunday night is believed to have been caused by a child playing with a lighter.

Two Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) crews and one Country Fire Service (CFS) crew were called to the house, on May Terrace in Evanston, after receiving Triple Zero calls reporting the blaze.

They arrived to find the lounge room of the home engulfed in fire, as was the roof, according to an MFS spokeswoman.

All occupants had evacuated prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

Police attended the scene, but said it is not being treated as suspicious as it is believed a child was playing with a lighter when the fire broke out.

A notice posted on the house on Monday said the landlord has taken vacant possession of the property.

The fire is a reminder to parents to teach their children about fire safety, the MFS spokeswoman said.

“The MFS is aware that when some children discover fire they develop an interest in unsafe fire play and experimentation,” she said.

“Most children have no real concept of the speed and power of a fire’s growth cycle because they have never been taught about fire.

“Our Juvenile Fire Lighters Intervention Program is designed to assist families to overcome the problem of children’s unsafe fire play and experimentation.”

Further information on the program can be found at mfs.sa.gov.au under the Community Safety section.