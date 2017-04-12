Civic Centre’s cost blowout

GAWLER Council has admitted it underestimated the cost of its Civic Centre redevelopment project, after assuming a competitive tender process would deliver savings.

The project will now cost local ratepayers an extra $2.9 million after it was revised to cost $14.3 million, compared to its original $11.4 million estimate.

While the Federal Government has committed $5.6 million in funding, the local community will fork out a total of $8.7 million towards the redevelopment.

Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said, while the final costs were more than expected, following extensive refinement during the design phase, council believed a tight construction industry would bring the project back on budget.

“The current project cost was more than originally estimated, but this was as a consequence of the extensive refinement of the project during the design phase,” she said.

“As projects evolve, final costs become clearer and council has always been mindful that the Civic Centre redevelopment’s total cost would be refined once the assessment of the tender for construction was completed.

“Prior to this point in time, all deliberations regarding the Civic Centre redevelopment have been made using cost estimates, which have informed budget figures.

“It was hoped that the construction industry, through the competitive tender process, would have presented council with project savings.

“Unfortunately, this did not occur.”

Gawler resident and former council staffer Carmel Rosier said council had failed to listen to the community, and is instead delivering a project the Federal Government wants.

“To get the grant funding from the Commonwealth Government, council had to deliver a whole lot of things that the government wanted, not what the community wanted,” she said.

“The $5.6 million Federal Government grant is determining what is being delivered, and the majority of the project is being funded by ratepayers, and I don’t think it’s delivering what ratepayers have asked for.”

According to Ms Rosier, the project’s $603,000 budget contingency – money set aside to cover unexpected costs during the construction process – is at risk of going over budget.

She said council went against expert advice of providing a contingency amount of at least 10 per cent of the total project costs, which would be around $1.4 million.

However, Mrs Redman was confident the contingency amount was sufficient for the project.

“All construction projects have unknown elements, such as what is below the ground when excavation occurs,” she said.

“Council has rigorous checks and balances in place with the project superintendent, cost manager and project manager engaged to mitigate any potential variations.

“Council has always acted transparently and honestly with regard to the costs for the Civic Centre redevelopment.”

Mrs Redman said the project was worth ratepayers’ money by boosting local jobs and economic development, while restoring two iconic Gawler buildings.