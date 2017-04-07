Clarification sought over estate commitments

ADELAIDE Plains councillors have questioned council’s high financial commitments to the Two Wells Eden and Liberty residential developments, after a review of the villages’ deeds.

The deeds state council is currently committed to funding a $500,000 roundabout at the newly created intersection at the Liberty development, levees in various locations throughout the two developments at an unknown cost, and a $1.05 million contribution to a community fund over the life of the development.

These commitments are in addition to estate infrastructure maintenance costs.

At a special council meeting last Monday evening, Adelaide Plains Council chief executive James Miller said he felt it was important to highlight these costs.

He said the chamber should be aware ahead of any future forecasts, or commitments to estate infrastructure works.

“Anything that is entailed in the development deed is what we’re obliged to contribute to, as is the developer,” Mr Miller said.

Councillor Joe Daniele questioned council’s community fund contribution.

“This worries me, I can’t remember being told that we have to have a contribution towards a fund,” he said.

“I never heard that council has got to pay money to the developer.”

Cr Mel Lawrence sought clarification on who was responsible for agreeing to the current financial commitments.

“For us who weren’t on council at the time, who signed off this agreement and why didn’t it go out to public consultation?,” he said.

Mr Miller responded, defending his involvement.

“I wasn’t an administrator of the day so, obviously, it would have been developed largely in-house by the administration,” he said.

“It would have then been fed into the chamber with some detailed analysis behind it.

“I did ask…whether or not these deeds went through a particular process of a Local Government Act.”