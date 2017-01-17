Clean-out keeping volunteers busy

DONATIONS are the lifeblood of successful op shops and charities, but damaged, dirty or unusable items can bring about a significant cost and burden.

Gawler Community House volunteer co-ordinator Sharyn Guy said the house’s Op Shop has been inundated with donated items both over and following the Christmas break.

And while valuable and useful items are plenty, unfortunately more than half of what is being received is having to be thrown out.

“We are currently on our second skip bin for the week and it’s now really full,” Ms Guy said, on Thursday.

“Dumping is common all year-round, but definitely over the Christmas period is when we find we get a lot.”

Unwanted dumping in donation bins is a common problem experienced by charity organisations worldwide, with almost a third of the 800,000 tonnes of goods donated each year in Australia unable to be reused or recycled.

Ms Guy said many people are simply unaware of what they are permitted to on-sell, with the op shop needing to comply with current safety standards, particularly in regards to baby goods.

The local op shop also doesn’t accept electrical products or furniture.

“While we appreciate all the wonderful donations that we do get, people need to be aware sometimes it’s a huge cost to deal with what’s not appropriate,” Ms Guy said.

“We generally say, would you give that to your best friend or would you give that to a family member?

“And, if you wouldn’t, then it is probably not something we would be able to sell.”

The house currently has about six volunteers rostered on each day to sort through donated items, which, when sold in the op shop, help fund the general running expenses of the house, its community garden, as well as the running of some programs and courses for the community.

People are reminded to donate items during the op shops’ business hours to prevent theft of goods, and to place items within the provided charity bins.