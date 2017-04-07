Clubs’ passionate plea

LOCAL sporting clubs are losing players to rival organisations due to rising operating costs and association fees, according to the Karbeethan Sporting Association (KSA).

The joint body, which represents the local baseball, soccer, softball and hockey clubs which call Karbeethan Reserve – at Evanston Gardens – home, pleaded with Gawler Council at its meeting last week to vary the loan it pays council to use the grounds.

Chairman Robert Laidlaw told elected members the clubs were being crippled by the increasing operating costs, and the fees they had to pay their respective sporting authorities – a problem being compounded by the terms of their council loan.

Mr Laidlaw said the four clubs, which comprise more than 500 junior players, collectively, are forced to raise player registration fees as a result.

“Everything’s gone up, but as our fees have gone up to match it we’ve lost players, especially at the senior level, who are the guys that drink the beers and go to the fundraising events that we put on,” he said.

“So our ability to fundraise is deteriorated, while our junior growth is such that we need to sustain it.”

KSA is currently making half-yearly repayments of $7231 from the $145,000 community loan it received in 2003, with the scheme set to end in August next year.

It has applied to remove the interest payments and extend the loan by a further five years, which would reduce the club’s biannual repayments by almost $5000.

Mr Laidlaw said this would bring the KSA’s repayments closer to what other sporting organisations are paying back to their councils.

“I asked eight club presidents how much they pay to council and, of all the clubs, we pay at least $2000 a year more than what any of those clubs do, so we’re at a disadvantage,” he said.

Councillors deferred their decision on the loan variation to a later meeting, asking to see financial statements from the clubs before proceeding.

They did, however, agree to reallocate $8000 left over from a recently-disbanded regional, inter-council sports program to the KSA, which they suggested could be used to train long-term committee members and improve governance structures.

Councillor Robin Symes said he hoped council would agree to the loan variation once the appropriate financial information was provided.

“Having known Rob for a long time, Rob wouldn’t be coming to us if there wasn’t a real concern for the future of Karbeethan Sporting Association,” he said.