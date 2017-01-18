College’s STEM revolution

GAWLER & District College B-12 is expanding its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program this year, following the school’s success in participating in STEM challenges in 2016.

The college has announced it will run a semester-long year 10 subject entirely dedicated towards STEM throughout 2017, after receiving $3.5 million-worth of funding to refurbish a new space to host STEM subjects.

Science teacher Jordan Burgess said running a program on STEM – employment opportunities in which are outstripping other sectors – is advantageous because it promotes “more than just knowledge” in students.

“It allows students to be creative, to learn from their mistakes and develop resilience, to exercise real-world problem-solving skills and take pride in their accomplishments,” Mr Burgess said.

“Seeing a student have a good idea and then develop that into a working prototype is a joy for me, as a teacher.”

The announcement followed on from Gawler & District College’s success in participating in STEM challenges run by the University of South Australia last year.

UniSA invited 16 schools across the state (eight in Adelaide, four in Whyalla and four in Mount Gambier) to participate in the challenges, which were held over a span of 10 weeks – the entirety of term 3.

This project endeavoured to incorporate – or reincorporate – a new way to teach students STEM subjects, one which both encouraged them to participate and provided skills they will need in the future.

Gawler & District had a year 10 science class and a year 11 physics class participate in the UniSA program, all under the guidance of Mr Burgess.

The year 11 students reached and won the semi-finals in their year level’s challenge, which involved planning and organising an event – taking care of the hiring, catering and parking – as well as incorporating a fireworks show.

They will now get to compete in the final against three other schools in a series of STEM challenges, which have until now been undisclosed.

The year 10 students, meanwhile, were asked to think of a problem associated with a form of transport, and then come up with their own solution to it.

Some students chose to create their prototypes on a computer using software they had available, whereas others chose to create a visual 3D interpretation of their creation.

Both classes had to document all their progress, in the forms of both reports and orals, while everything was under their control and supervision.