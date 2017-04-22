Commissioner praises Gawler

SOUTH Australia’s Small Business Commissioner John Chapman said there is a strong entrepreneurial feeling within Gawler, having twice visited the town last month.

The commissioner met with local businesses on two separate occasions in March – first to participate in a small business round-table regarding planning regulation, and second to drop in, by surprise, on a Gawler Business Development Group workshop for family businesses.

Mr Chapman said the local businesses he spoke to were being quite creative, and that he “saw good opportunity in what they were doing”.

“I was quite pleased that these businesses were up and running,” he said.

“There were some small ones, there were some that were medium sized, and they were talking more so about what they were planning to do next, rather than (saying), ‘look, I’m just trying to survive’.

“That was very heartening to see, and I think that goes to show there’s a strong entrepreneurial feeling out there in Gawler.”

Mr Chapman said during the roundtable meeting – instigated by local MP Tony Piccolo and attended by a number of local business owners – he received numerous questions about planning regulation and how it was impacting on business, and he’d taken those concerns onboard.

He said his office is currently in the formative stages of working with the Local Government Association to implement a program to improve relationships between councils and small businesses.

“Some of the councils are very good, some of them still have some work to do,” Mr Chapman said.

“(Gawler) council will be invited to take part in the program.”