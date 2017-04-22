Contrasting candidates

VOTERS in the northern suburb seat of King face a state election choice between two candidates with contrasting career experiences – from the community and commercial banking sectors.

Both King candidates – Labor’s Julie Duncan and Liberal Paula Luethen – say they have strong links to the area, and have already started speaking to locals about their campaign.

Though they share some similarities, the candidates come from vastly different professional backgrounds.

Ms Duncan, who grew up in the northern part of the electorate, has experience in urban planning and has spent much of her working life in the community sector, currently serving as the state manager of community housing organisation Common Ground.

She said she is aware of the challenge of contesting one of the most marginal seats in the state, but plans to make it “a focus of the state election, with the ultimate winners being the community in King”.

“Like many residents in King, I also have family directly impacted by the impending closure of the Holden manufacturing facility in Elizabeth,” she said.

“Ensuring the right community support services are in place, and providing opportunities for people to transition into new employment, will need to remain an important policy focus for the State Government.

“Tackling the need for affordable housing, access to health services, breaking down barriers to education and employment opportunities, fighting for secure jobs and fair pay, and ensuring community resources exist to support people to live well as they age, will always be priorities for me.”

Ms Luethen, a current City of Tea Tree Gully councillor, comes from a professional career in commercial banking

and “leading large-scale organisational change across the banking and energy industries, and public sector”.

She said she is proud to have lived in the area for many years, having bought her first house in King nearly 20 years ago, and wants to see more job opportunities created to help boost the local economy.

“I’ve been doorknocking and talking to people living in King about the issues that matter to them, and I look forward to meeting with as many people as possible to discuss their aspirations for the state,” Ms Luethen said.

“The key issues that keep coming up are high electricity bills, rate rises, local health care and job security.”

As the campaign for King moves forward, the candidates for the local seat of Light are set to be finalised when the Liberal Party preselects its candidate to take on incumbent Labor MP Tony Piccolo this weekend.

The Liberal preselection for Light is being contested by Adelaide Plains councillor Karen McColl and Barossa Valley Liberal Party branch chairman Steve Balch.