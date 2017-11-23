Council won’t adopt stance

GAWLER Council, at this stage, will not follow in the footsteps of others regions that have officially pledged support for same-sex marriage.

Adelaide Council backed the ‘yes’ result last Thursday – a day after the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that 61.6 per cent of the 12.7 million people who participated in the postal plebiscite voted in favour of same-sex marriage, while 38.4 per cent voted against it.

To show its support, the council announced it would wave all site fees for wedding ceremonies in the city’s parkland and squares from January 1 until the end of June 2018, should same-sex marriage be legalised.

Responding to the announcement, Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said council will not be following suit.

“Council does not have any planned initiatives at this stage,” she said.

“Council doesn’t have an official position on this matter so it is unable to provide any further commentary.”

In July, 2016, Gawler Council adopted a new ‘flags policy’ that removed the flying of the rainbow flag at its then Murray Street location.

The flag is commonly known as the symbol for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning, and intersex (LGBTQI) community.

The policy now only permits the flying of the national, state, council and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander flags at council premises.