Council’s call for dog assistance

A SERIES of dogs attacking sheep has prompted Adelaide Plains Council to call on surrounding residents of Carslake Road, Dublin, for help.

In recent months, a landowner in the area has experienced a number of dog attacks on his sheep, with council’s general inspector trying various methods to identify the guilty canine.

To help find the culprit, council’s development and community general manager, Rob Veitch, said residents themselves can be very helpful.

He said to successfully identify the dog responsible, surrounding landowners can assist by providing any evidence, including photos.

“It is about gaining as much evidence as we can to be able to either issue a control order, or at least get a sufficient body of specific, reliable and credible evidence to be able to prove that it is a particular dog, or dogs,” Mr Veitch said.

“You have got to catch them in the act or be able to physically show signs that they have been involved.

“You can go to DNA testing, but that can be very expensive and you have got to have a fairly good idea of where they might be coming from.”

Mr Veitch said council’s general inspector has been out and about in the area, and working with the landowners.

“He has been…doing a scan of the locality of dog registrations to narrow it down (to see) if there is any dog in the area that might be prone to carrying out something like that,” he said.

“That has been done several times now.”

Mr Veitch said council’s humane dog trap has been placed on property where the sheep have been attacked, but it is yet to be successful in capturing any dogs.

Adelaide Plains elected members recently voted down an increase to dog registrations, which would have funded a second general inspector, who is responsible for effective dog management.

Mr Veitch said the motion was presented to not only alleviate pressures of dog control, but also share the load of other aspects of the general inspector role, such as fire prevention.

“That wasn’t just to do with pressures with the dog management side of things, but it was also about the increasing requirement under the dog and cat management in general,” he said.

Currently, Adelaide Plains Council has around 5000 registered dogs.