Council’s historic move

GAWLER Council staff have begun working in their new office on High Street, after completing a relocation from their historic Murray Street chambers.

Council has finally moved in to the former TAFE SA building, to allow work to begin on the $11.4 million Gawler Civic Centre redevelopment, which will see the Gawler Town Hall and Institute buildings transformed into a major hub.

At the official opening of the recently revamped High Street office yesterday, Gawler Mayor Karen Redman said the permanent relocation of council’s administrative services into the building was a watershed moment in the history of the council.

“We’re starting a new era in the Town of Gawler – let’s go forward,” she said.

Council chief executive Henry Inat said it had been a smooth transition for staff members.

“The investment made by council…will be repaid to the community, with increased productivity and improved customer service,” he said.