Country champs again!

BAROSSA & Gawler Combined tennis has once again flexed its muscles, winning the John Fitzgerald Shield for the best performed association at last week’s WTC (World Tennis Challenge) Country Carnival.

This is the third time the association has won the shield in its 15-year existence – the first coming in 2010 – an achievement which association co-ordinator Grant Daniels said shows the competitiveness of Barossa & Gawler Combined.

“Generally, the bigger associations win because there are more teams, but this year we came up with the goods – it’s a real buzz to be involved down there,” he said.

“We had 50 juniors and 20 seniors – we had all age groups filled.”

The association sent 11 junior and four senior teams to the event, at Next Generation Memorial Drive, coming home with five winning teams and three runners-up.

Each team, consisting of four to five players, played six matches (six-game sets) throughout the four-day event – they each played a singles and a doubles match.

Barossa and Gawler’s best played against athletes from Mount Gambier to Murray Bridge, while experiencing five different surfaces: clay, grass, hard court, rebound, and synthetic.

Local winners included a mixed team (consisting of Georgia Cowgill, Jessica Szulc, Darren Hatcher and Stefan Zimmermann), the 16-and-under girls, 12-and-under girls, 12-and-under division one boys and 10-and-under girls’ team.

Meanwhile, the 16-and-under division two boys, 14-and-under division two boys and a 10-and-under mixed teams were runners-up.

Daniels said there were standout players during the event, but, most importantly, the children were enjoying themselves.

“We got some good comments from the new youngest players about the experience and the word ‘fun’ was the first word they used – another said it was, ‘better than footy clinics’,” he said.

“Every year there are some new young faces and older faces all playing to support this event, as a regular time of the year to travel to Adelaide and represent their associations.

“It’s a good chance for players to reconnect with people they may not see for 12 months.”

Players, and their parents, were also thrilled to meet former Australian superstar Mark Philippoussis, who played in the World Tennis Challenge and came to the presentations to sign and have photos taken with the participants.