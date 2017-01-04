Cricket year in review

SOUTH Gawler has staked a claim on the flag early in the Barossa and Light A1 season, sitting pretty at the top of the table having only lost one match.

But there is less than four points between second and fourth in the main competition, with seven rounds to play before finals, while only 1.5 points separate second and fourth in the one-day competition, with four games to play before the grand final.

Here’s how The Bunyip rates each team’s season so far, as the competition heads into the pointy end of the summer.

Angaston

Main rank: 4th

One-day rank: 3rd

Despite being in finals contention for both one- and two-day rankings, the reigning premiers have fallen well below par this year, dropping matches many thought they would dominate.

Reigning Mosey medallist Greg Bain (219) has peaked at the right time after a slow start, rocketing to third

on the association’s leader board.

Lucas Bramberger led the charge with the ball, taking 17 wickets, while Shaun Woodards (165 runs) has also been a solid contributor.

Verdict: Angaston faces tough games against Gawler Central, Freeling and South Gawler in the

coming weeks, which will show whether it sinks or swims.

Freeling

Main rank: 3rd

One-day rank: 6th

The Water Hens have been another hit-and-miss performer this season, but have shown great potential moving into the pointy end of the summer.

Leading association run-taker Ian McMillan has been a standout with the willow for the Hens, smashing 331 runs, while Raed Hannun has been strong in support, blasting 205 runs from just four innings.

Rob Montgomery has led the way with the ball, taking 14 wickets, while Troy Scott (12), Ben Parish and Will Serle (10 each) have also contributed well.

Verdict: Freeling has the makings of a great side, but will need to secure those close wins if it hopes for a successful finals campaign.

Gawler Central

Main rank: 6th

One-day rank: 4th

The Tigers have leapt back into the A1s with an up-and-down season, defeating cross-town rival and premiership favourite South Gawler early in the summer, while also letting winnable games slip.

Elliot Stibbs has led the way with the bat, smashing 197 runs, while spinner Chris Bilney has shone for the Tigers with the ball, taking 17 wickets, including an economical 4/9.

Adrian Connelly (14 wickets) and Aaron King (eight) have also chipped in well.

Verdict: Gawler Central could have a real chance of pushing for finals and even taking the one-day flag once again if it can continue to build on a strong past few games.

Gilbert Valley

Main rank: 5th

One-day rank: 5th

Gilbert Valley has shown glimpses of greatness this season by defeating some of the competition’s heavyweights and has been unlucky to lose other games.

Matt Norman has led the way with the bat, scoring 200 runs, while Connell brothers Tom (16 wickets) and Jack (14) have dominated with the ball.

Verdict: The Bulls will need to focus on turning those close losses into tight wins, but they are by no means out of the running for a flag in 2017.

Kapunda

Main rank: 2nd

One-day rank: 2nd

After two consistent seasons, the Bombers are once again pressuring top spot, and look to be one of the teams to beat this summer.

Skipper Joey Brown leads his charges well, smashing 137 runs and taking 19 wickets – including a seven-wicket haul – to be one of the competition’s top all-rounders, while Mark Johnson (185 runs) and Rob Johnson (17 wickets) have also been strong contributors.

Verdict: Kapunda faces its toughest tests later in the season, which will determine how the side will fare during crunch time.



Lyndoch

Main rank: 7th

One-day rank: 7th

The Dockers have had the rug pulled out from underneath them this season, after losing their captain midway through the summer.

But the side has held strong, taking a couple of wins against Gawler Central and Gilbert Valley, and continues to build going into the second half of the season.

Resuming captain Matthew Robinson has once again led the way for the Dockers, scoring 294 runs with the bat, second in the association, while Stephen Scally (105 runs) has been a noticeable loss for the side.

Verdict: Lyndoch is lacking a key wicket-taker, despite Stewart Herring (seven wickets) leading

the charge, but the side looks to be improving as the season carries on and should score a few more wins before its end.

Sandy Creek

Main rank: 8th

One-day rank: 8th

The Cockatoos are a far cry from the powerhouse of 2015/16.

They are currently yet to get a win this summer, in either format, and are in serious danger of facing relegation.

The Sandy Creek side does not have any players in the top 10 association batsmen, or bowlers, with a number

of usual suspects failing to get off the ground.

Rhys Handtke (176 runs) is the club’s best performer with the willow, while Corey Roberts (11 wickets) was best with the ball.

Verdict: The Cockies face the serious threat of relegation – they have the firepower, but they’ll need a stellar second half of the season to remain an A1 side.

South Gawler

Main rank: 1st

One-day rank: 1st

The Lions sit pretty at top spot, making a name for themselves as not only premiership contenders, but also one of the competition’s biggest improvers this season.

Once again, Dave Golder has been a standout performer with the ball, taking 25 wickets and topping the association’s leader board, while Jacob Ahern (201 runs) is the Lions’ leading run-maker.

Matt Knight (153 runs, nine wickets) has also been a solid all-round contributor for the side.

Verdict: The introduction of former Lyndoch captain Stephen Scally will only boost the side’s artillery, and

South, which is shaping up to be one of the favourites, will be desperate to continue its purple patch.