Cutting-edge research at Roseworthy

WORK has begun in Roseworthy on a brand-new state-of-the-art grain research facility, set to rival anything else like it in the world.

The facility, which will cost more than $10 million, is earmarked for completion by the end of the year and will form a national logistics hub for the country’s largest and market-leading wheat-breeding company, Australian Grain Technologies (AGT).

With the development approved by Light Regional Council in March 2016, the project received the final go-ahead by the AGT Board of Directors late last year, allowing Kennett Builders to commence groundwork shortly before Christmas.

AGT chief executive Haydn Kuchel said the new facility, spread across two sites near Leitch and Flett roads, will allow AGT to expand its operations.

“We have been wheat breeders primarily in the past and have recently expanded into barley and lupin breeding. We will be looking at opportunities to breed other crops into the future,” he said.

“We want a facility that will be able to serve us better now, but also something that will act as a platform for the next 30 or more years.

“We are really pleased to be able to take our company success and invest it back into something that means we can deliver even better results to farmers in the future.

“It’s going to be a really unique facility and it will be one of the largest and well-equipped breeding centres in the world, and certainly one of the most cutting-edge in Australia.”

Designed by Adelaide-based Ashley Halliday Architects, the development will entail a laboratory and administration building, machinery shed, four-hectare bird enclosure, glasshouse, 11-hectare demonstration and agronomy block, and 13-hectare plant nursery.

AGT has been located at the University of Adelaide’s Roseworthy campus for some 15 years, with breeding operations also in Narrabri and Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, and Northam, Western Australia.

Mr Kuchel said the site for the new facility was chosen for its close proximity to AGT’s current home.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with the University of Adelaide and really appreciate being part of the wider university team,” he said.

“We were keen to stay in the area because it works well for us. We have trials in the area and on university land, and we want to maintain our close link with the university.”

AGT infrastructure manager Phil Keatley said the plan is for the new research facility to be up and running by early 2018.

“It will mean AGT can improve the rates of genetic grain through our breeding programs, increasing the value that is able to be delivered to the farmers,” he said.

“It means better varieties more quickly into the future and it allows us to expand into new crops, something that will be good for not only the district, but for the farming community in South Australia and nationally.”