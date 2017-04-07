Dashing victory

Shawn Noack

IT was another fantastic day at the Gawler greyhound racing track last week, as a dashing dog claimed a thrilling win.

Owner and breeder of the Djays Octane litter to the dam Octane Surf, John Mundy, celebrated the win of Dashing Djay in the race two 400m maiden event.

Dashing Djay jumped well from the inside box (one), but was passed on the turn by Wendy Matcott’s Wisp Bale and Patricia Moules’ Emily the Weapon.

Djay, stuck to the rail, pushed back to reach third place on the final turn, before turning up the pace and streaking home to beat Wisp Bale by a length.

Mundy said Dashing Djay was affectionately known as Arthur, who’s ownership is also shared by his friend, Dave Cornish.

Djay’s litter of seven has had few wins in the past, but that has changed recently for Mundy.

Another of the litter, Lightning Lola, ran a third place in race four at Gawler last Tuesday behind Lilly Choo, trained by Matthew Payne, and Mr Ignition, trained by Doug Frith.

As the greyhounds develop, Mundy hopes to have them running over the longer 500- and 600-metre races.

Racing will be held, again, at the track on Tuesday and Sunday.

With Easter only just over a week away, anyone looking to book a table shouldn’t hesitate to do so.

For bookings, and further information, call 8522 2935.