Day-nighter down to last over

SOUTH Gawler has once again scraped through by the smallest of margins, holding off a persistent Gawler Central to win by four runs in Saturday’s Barossa & Light A1 day-nighter.

The scene was set for a thrilling encounter, the first time the two rivals played under lights in the A1 competition, and the game-day action didn’t disappoint.

The Tigers needed just six off the final over of the round nine clash, following a brilliant ton from opener Michael Burden, but they couldn’t squeeze out those remaining runs.

Earlier on, the Lions won the toss and elected to bat, forging their way to 9/178 in their allocated overs.

Stephen Scally fell for a quiet five runs to start Ben Ward’s three consecutive wickets.

Riley Barker chipped in a serviceable 13, but Jacob Ahern’s duck was not what South was after.

Likewise, Adrian Connelly claimed the next three wickets, starting with Lachlan Hewett (21).

Opener Trae McArthur’s fantastic run finally came to an end, but not before smashing 35 runs to keep the Lions chugging away.

At 6/98, having just lost Danny Kaye for six runs, South was in a less than ideal situation.

But Brodie Barker wasn’t about to let his Lions fall, stepping it up in front of the buzzing crowd to belt 46 and steady the ship.

Matt Knight was South’s last form of resistance, chipping away to post 37 before he was run out.

The Lions eventually finished their innings on a respectable 9/178; however the Tigers were on the hunt for the win.

To this end, Burden got to work, but around him his team-mates were dropping like flies early to leave the Tigers at 2/5.

Aaron King contributed a solid 10 runs before Knight (2/31) barrelled a nifty ball towards him, forcing a misjudged shot. Ahern did the rest of the work behind the stumps, sending him to the sheds.

Elliot Stibbs chipped in another handy 10, before Michael Davis (33) joined Burden at the crease to develop a potentially match-winning partnership.

Then, the Knight/Ahern show struck again to dismiss Davis.

Darcy Judd-Smith finally ended Burden’s stellar innings at 101, leaving the tail with the extremely difficult task of scoring the final runs late in the piece.

Jordan Dare was best with the ball, restricting Central to 7/174 by the end of the allocated overs and helping the Lions narrowly escape defeat.