Death Café comes to Gawler

FOR most, death is a morbid and unsettling topic to discuss, but Evanston Park’s Abby Davis is hoping to bring about a change.

Mrs Davis has introduced an international movement, known as Death Café, to Gawler, and in doing so will provide a place where people can feel comfortable to talk about death and bereavement, whether it be discussing their own impending passing or a family loss.

The concept of Death Café, which originated in London in 2011, sees people gather in a casual environment, over tea and cake, with the purpose of dispelling any discomforts to do with dying.

“People don’t even like the idea of talking about death; it makes them uncomfortable,” Mrs Davis said.

“If you think about your social circles, are you going to have a chat about death at a barbecue, at a dinner party?

“No, there is really no socially acceptable place in our society we feel comfortable talking about death, without being considered morbid.

“So, we are trying to create a space for people to come together to feel safe and nurtured to talk about death, whatever that means for them.”

Mrs Davis lost her 22-year-old son Robbie in a car crash in 2012.

“As you can imagine, being a mum, losing my boy, life is never the same after that,’ she said.

“And I had nothing, culturally, socially; nothing in my years on this planet had given me any frameworks to work with to cope with that.”

Mrs Davis said she helped gain the strength to deal with Robbie’s death through her studies.

“It was my Master of Social Ecology studies that I was doing at the time that serendipitously gave me a meaningful framework to experience Robbie’s death as a life-enhancing, transformative event rather than a soul destroying life-diminishing experience,” she said.

“As a result I am now interested in researching and exploring community-generated

initiatives that foster social and cultural change around death, dying and bereavement.

“Death Cafe is one of these.”

While Gawler’s first Death Café was fully-booked in less than a week, the response from the public has been mixed.

“I’ve had some people who have been totally appalled and have actually said to me, ‘I just want nothing to do with it’,” Mrs Davis said.

“…On the other side, I’ve had people that are hugely enthusiastic and supportive and just so want to be there.

“(Death) touches people in an emotive way, so there is definitely something there I want to encourage and bring out in the open.”

Gawler’s first Death Café is being held at Conversation’s Café on June 1, and while this gathering is already booked out, Mrs Davis is expected to hold more in the future.