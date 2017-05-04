Deficit looms

GAWLER Council could run operating deficits for seven consecutive years as a result of a threefold increase in the amount of parks and reserves it has to take ownership of over the next financial year.

Council released its draft 2017/18 budget at its meeting last week, which assumed a $330,000 operating surplus – up $113,000 on the surplus in this year’s budget – and proposed a three per cent rate rise.

This rate rise would be partially offset by an estimated five per cent reduction in the Waste Management Charge (which will likely shrink from $189 to $180), resulting in a 2.1 per cent increase in council rates overall – or a $35 hike for the average Gawler household (67 cents extra per week).

However, figures in the draft budget report showed council is forecasting to operate in the red from 2018/19 to 2024/25, as a result of the costs to maintain new infrastructure and assets in recent residential growth areas.

Attributing to these costs will be open space asset maintenance, which is the amount council pays to maintain areas such as parks, drainage reserves and playgrounds.

By mid-2018, council is expecting to own 11.56 hectares of open space assets, an increase of 231 per cent from its current total of 3.49 hectares.

The annual cost to maintain this additional 8.07 hectares of reserves is expected to rise from $167,000 to $432,000 next financial year which, combined with other infrastructure depreciation and maintenance costs in development areas, is likely to push council’s next operating surplus to 2025/26.

Chief executive Henry Inat said council has always been aware the new assets were going to be transferred over to its books from the developers which created them.

“We’ve approved these reserve areas over the last three to five years, so we’ve certainly been well and truly aware that they’ve been in the pipeline,” he said.

“We’ve deliberately sought to negotiate extended maintenance periods for all the developers to keep a hold on these areas, so that they would maintain them for longer.”

Mr Inat said the management of open space reserves was vital to residents’ quality of life.

“We’ve got major health issues in our community, there are obesity problems, so we have a responsibility to make sure there’s suitable and appropriate open space for both passive and active recreation, and that comes at a cost,” he said.

“It’s about managing those costs relative to community expectations, and being equitable throughout Gawler.”

The draft budget is out for community consultation until May 31.