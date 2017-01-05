Denton’s breakout year

UP-AND-COMING local motorsport champion Josh Denton has exceeded all expectations during his first year in the Formula 4 (F4) competition.

Having transitioned to F4 racing from go-karting at the start of 2016, the 16-year-old from Cockatoo Valley finished third from his first-ever start and went on to become a race winner and finish in the top three on four occasions.

On top of this, Denton set multiple fastest laps in races throughout last year and currently even holds the lap record at Symmons Plains.

The youngster said he has come a long way since turning to the sport.

“Twelve months ago I had never driven a manual car or even a race car, so to have such an amazing year was beyond my expectations,” Denton said.

“It has been a fantastic experience and I have learnt so much.”

Denton’s potential was recognised across the competition, finishing an agonising one point shy of taking out the Rookie of the Year award.

He said it was “pretty devastating” to get so close without taking out the award.

“I didn’t get the right start (in the final race),” Denton said.

“I made contact with someone and I couldn’t find the time to make it up.

“But it was definitely lots of fun and I’m hoping to do it all again this year.”

Denton was pleased with all his race performances last year, but it was a gutsy move in round four that he named as one of the highlights.

“I made a move at Sandown (in round four) and I never thought I’d make it so early.

“I was following Jordan Love, I caught up on the back straight and made a move on the last lap.

“I sat in the slipstream and he cornered early, and sat in the middle of the track, so I made a move.”

The 16-year-old’s future is still up in the air and he said sponsorship would help a great deal this year.

Denton is desperate to get out on the track, nevertheless.

“It’s made me more excited (for this year),” he said.

“I’m waiting to see what comes up, but I just want to get out there now.”

Denton said he couldn’t have achieved what he did without his long list of supporters.

“Thank you to everyone for their support, especially my dad (Craig), my grandpa (Trevor), my mum (Louise) and everyone’s support,” he said.