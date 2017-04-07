Devising ways to tackle ‘ice’

REDUCING the stigma of crystal methamphetamine users and encouraging treatment are crucial to solving the state’s ice epidemic, according to a peak drug service body.

South Australians’ consumption of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘ice’, has tripled in the past four years, with wastewater testing showing 400 doses for every 1000 residents, every week – the second highest rate in Australia.

SA Network of Drug and Alcohol Services executive officer Michael White said evidence suggests the drug’s purity and availability has increased, and this has led to an increase in demand.

Mr White said instead of mainly focusing on cutting off the supply of the drug, as authorities are currently doing, there should be more attention paid to lowering demand.

To do this, he said, funding needed to be doubled for drug rehabilitation and treatment services dealing with people’s drug dependence issues, and the social stigma surrounding drug users also needed to be reduced.

“The people who use crystal methamphetamine, if you’re talking about Gawler, they’re the people who you went to school with, they’re the people who live down the road, they’re the mothers, and fathers, and sons, and daughters, and brothers, and sisters of the people in your community,” he said.

“If you stigmatise them, it isolates them and stops them from getting treatment.

“That’s why people who work in the field say to families ‘don’t give up on a person – set boundaries, but don’t give up’.”

The State Government’s Ice Taskforce is currently travelling around the state to hear from local community members and stakeholders about the challenges and opportunities they face dealing with crystal methamphetamine.

Minister for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Leesa Vlahos said the taskforce would look at ways to stymie the drug’s supply; prevention and treatment pathways for those affected by it; and increase community education on its dangers.

“There is no silver bullet when it comes to dealing with complex social, medical and legal issues, such as those presented by methamphetamine use,” she said.

“The South Australian community expects our police to investigate and prosecute illegal drug use and those that traffic drugs, so our children aren’t exposed to the scourge of methamphetamine.

“However, given the sustained and significant increase in methamphetamine in recent years, especially among young males, we do need to look at ways we can improve treatment options.”

Barossa police Chief Inspector Alby Quinn said there is a strong connection between illicit drug use and criminal behaviour.

He said there is a range of criminal activity associated with methamphetamine use and manufacture, including property offences, money laundering, firearms trafficking and violence.