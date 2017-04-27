Dianne recalls dancing in Vietnam

ANZAC Day is often a time to remember the soldiers who fought for our country, but also those who kept their spirits alive in the midst of death and suffering.

Evanston Gardens dancer Dianne Magee, now 72, spent four months in Vietnam in 1970, entertaining and boosting the morale of American troops during the Vietnam War.

Working closely with well-known singer Johnny Mac as a Channel Seven ballet dancer at the time, Ms Magee was the first South Australian dancer to be selected to join the American United Service Organisations (USO).

“(Johnny Mac) was in cahoots with someone in Sydney, who wanted a dancer to represent South Australia in the American USO,” she said.

“The first month I was there (in Vietnam), I freaked out like you wouldn’t believe.

“I couldn’t believe what I – this little country kid – was getting myself into.

“All of a sudden I’m dressed up in camouflage fatigue, sweat-bands and getting right into it.

“We started doing rehearsals on the roof of the villa in Saigon, Vietnam, and it took us about four weeks to put a show together at the villa.”

The classically-trained gogo dancer, with a repertoire ranging from Charleston and the Roaring 20s to Hawaiian style, travelled to American bases across Vietnam, performing and bringing joy to worn and fatigued soldiers.

“Seeing the smiles on the soldiers’ faces when they’ve come in from the boonies and they are all dirty and scruffy – you couldn’t ask for better than that,” Ms Magee said.

“You couldn’t give them anything less that 120 per cent.

“If the soldiers really appreciated the show, they would rip off their badges and throw them onto the stage.

“When I came back home, my mother stitched all the badges onto a jacket for me.”

During her time overseas, Ms Magee recalls crouching in a besieged bunker with around 100 American soldiers in South Vietnam while the Viet Cong bombed the area.

She said she had been changing in an office at an American base, near the demilitarised zone, when the warning signal rang out.

“The bombs came in and we had to run to bunkers,” Ms Magee said.

“At the time it was pretty scary, but after a while you became conditioned to it, and you started to learn the Vietnamese ways.”

Ms Magee said, while her trip came with hardships, she felt privileged to help keep soldiers’ sprits afloat during the war.

She returned to Adelaide just before Christmas in 1970.