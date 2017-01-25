Diener puts on a clinic

SANDY Creek’s renowned run-scorer, Jamie Diener, has once again found his groove, belting a monster ton to lead his side to a nine-wicket win over Gilbert Valley in round 10 of Barossa & Light A1 cricket on Saturday.

The Bulls won the toss and elected to bat, but captain Matt Robinson (21) was the only top-order batsman to

reach double figures, before being run out by Ethan Morrow.

Diener began his Bull massacre with the ball, finishing with an economical total of 3/13 and claiming the key wickets of Thomas Vater (duck) and Thomas Smith (three) early.

The Bulls needed more from Kym Vandeleur and Dylan Busch, who both fell for eight, as things started to look concerning for the Bulls.

Jack Vater (16) provided the next form of resistance in the middle order, before Corey Roberts (2/17) forced a miss-hit for Andrew Kokot to gobble up.

As the wickets continued to fall for the Bulls, it was Ben Molineux who provided the last wag in the tail,

producing an unbeaten 13 to finish the Bulls’ tally on just 8/97 after the allocated overs.

It was as if the Cockies had turned the clock back with the clinical bowling performance, and the Bulls knew they would be in trouble if the reigning premiers’ batting would follow suit.

Captain Chris McLean (28) was the Cockies’ first tarnish, bowled by Thomas Vater (2/44), but not before producing a 76-run partnership with the centurion, Diener.

Shane McNair fell for a duck to Vater, almost a mirror image of the last wicket, but by that point the Cockies

had already surpassed the required total for victory.

Sandy Creek played on to accumulate statistics.

With all the momentum behind him, Diener finished the day on 103, while Rhys Handtke cracked a half-century

and Morrow was one shy, on 49.

The side finished up on a frightening 6/283.

The Cockies will be one dangerous outfit if they can play like that, on a weekly basis, again.