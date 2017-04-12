Don’t spend your Easter roadside

CHECK your trailers and test your tyre pressures.

That’s the advice that one local specialist has given to all motorists prior to hitting the road this Easter long weekend, in order to prevent any disruptions to their trip.

Travelling is high on the priority list for many locals when any long weekend rolls around, but failure to do the appropriate checks could see many motorists spend their holiday roadside.

Four-wheel drive expert and Towler Performance & Mechanical owner Bill Towler said getting your vehicle serviced before embarking on lengthy journeys is paramount.

“People need to be checking and having wheel bearings and their trailers serviced,” Mr Towler said.

“If they don’t, there can be a massive fall-out.

“If a wheel bearing falls off, or something lets go, then it could take your car out, or someone that’s behind you.”

Incorrect tyre pressures can have serious consequences, and therefore it is important to check the levels before heading away.

“If they do have low pressure it creates too much heat in the tyres, and you are at risk of a blow-out,” Mr Towler said.

“Another danger is they can start to wander over the road.

“It, basically, affects your steering and your handling of the car, which is dangerous.”

Mr Towler said low tyre pressure readings on both vehicles and trailers can often be a result of them sitting without use for extended periods.

“A lot of car trailers, like any sort of trailers and towing vehicles, they often sit around a lot,” he said.

“If people don’t check before they go away they get themselves into trouble.

“If you had a service done three months ago then it is important to realise that tyres do go down, and that they probably have, (especially) if they have just been sitting (idle).”

Mr Towler also said keeping up to date with regular services on four-wheel drives is necessary.

