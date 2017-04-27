Dope reported

A 56-YEAR-OLD Evanston man has been reported in relation to a cannabis haul made by Gawler police last week.

Police seized three cannabis plants and an amount of hydroponic equipment from an Evanston Park property just before 5pm on Tuesday evening, April 18, but weren’t able to speak to the house’s occupant until afterwards.

Police yesterday confirmed the man was reported last Friday for cultivating cannabis, in relation to the seizure.

The man will be summonsed to appear at Elizabeth Magistrates Court court at a later time.