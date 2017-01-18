Down to the wire

ROBERT LAIDLAW

GAWLER Rangers suffered a heart-breaking 5-6 loss to Adelaide to start off the second half of the division three baseball season on Saturday.

Just two plays, decided by inches in the final inning, dictated the final result.

After the Rangers had fought back to level the contest at 5-5, Adelaide had a runner on third base and two out in its final at bat.

A loose pitch saw the runner charge home and slide under the tag for a run – the final out was made without further damage.

Meanwhile, in Gawler’s last at bat, Leighton Mells walked and reached third base with two out.

Michael Mullaney hit a ‘looper’

over the first baseman’s head, which touched his glove and fell in fair territory.

But the umpire adjudicated it a foul, which cancelled Mells crossing the plate, before the final out was made, with the runner stranded.

Earlier, both sides scored two runs in the first frame – the Rangers on RBI hits to Myles Cordell and Shaun Clark – before Adelaide worked its way to a 5-3 lead going into the fifth dig.

Clark stepped up for his third hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth, with a two-out, two-run single to tie the ball game.

Mells pitched well into the fifth frame, while Kris Nankivell had a good performance over the final two innings on the mound.

But, at the end of the day, the luck ran against Gawler.

This week, the Rangers host East Torrens in a game they need to win to remain in the hunt for a possible finals spot.

Meanwhile, the division four team fought hard, but went down 6-11 to Adelaide, with errors proving costly.

On Friday night, Gawler Rangers attended the Adelaide Bite ABL series at West Beach, as ‘baseball buddies’, with players also having the chance to play a scratch match on the ground.

Before the restart of the junior program next Sunday, the club held a pitchers/catchers clinic at Karbeethan on the weekend, with USA import Tyler Krobetzky instructing players in the art of catching.

Krobetzky plays division one baseball with GGCD, while his girlfriend, USA softballer Chelsea Cohen, also attended and ran a pitching clinic for the Gawler & Districts Softball Association.