Dyslexia: All you need to know

Can you tell us what dyslexia is?

Dyslexia is an inability to read words that are easier for the general public to read, which can be unexpected. It seems odd, because everything is fine with the student – you can speak, you can listen, you can talk about things very well. However, spelling is often off, reading is definitely slow (there would be lots of issues and mistakes with reading), and writing is often laborious and painful. Dyslexia is often genetic in nature; there is often a genetic connection or tendency towards it.

How is dyslexia diagnosed?

How it should be diagnosed is by knowledgeable professionals within schools. But, currently, the diagnosis is widely varied. In Australia, it is either not at all diagnosed, or diagnosed erroneously. We have trouble making sure students get the right diagnosis because, if you don’t know about it, you don’t know how to diagnose it.

What are the issues commonly faced by children with dyslexia?

Dyslexic children can have good thinking and good vocabulary. They can understand everything that is happening, but they can’t get their ideas down onto paper. They might not be able to read fluently and well enough, and at an age-appropriate level.

What about parent and teachers: what issues do they face?

Children will often act out, because they are thinking really high-level, and they know they should be able to do something, but they can’t. They might pretend they are sick, or they might be the class clown. They might be shy and withdrawn.

How common is dyslexia?

It is dangerous to quote a percentage. I will say this: dyslexia is more common than asthma, which affects 8 per cent of the population worldwide. If you think about it, a doctor knows about asthma – and, if you went to a doctor that didn’t know about asthma, you would be really disappointed. But lots of teachers don’t know about dyslexia.

What is the importance of dyslexic-specific training in schools?

There are best practices for all children, and some children, when exposed to best practice, will respond well. However, if you don’t have the right instruction, there are children – like dyslexic children – that not only don’t respond well, but are handicapped for life because of this. I call that “dysteachia”: the inability to teach appropriately, based on what a student needs. If you have a teacher without that expertise, the students can stop in their reading and writing progression. You need that expertise to unlock the potential – all dyslexics can learn to read and write at high levels.

Finally, how does teaching children with dyslexia compare to teaching children without learning disabilities?

Dyslexic students often have a difficulty in what we call a speech sound system. It is the foundation for all reading and writing. Going from speech sound system to a speech print system is where we learn to read and write. Dyslexic children can have differences or weaknesses in that area, so you would have to be very purposeful and careful about teaching the foundational sound system for dyslexics. You would spend more time, go a bit more deeply and reinforce it a bit more. By using a multi-sensory approach, we teach the feel and look of sound – not just the sound itself – and then map that out, with very explicit and dramatic instruction.